TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,407 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $36,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Paylocity by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 483,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

In related news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,110. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY opened at $142.17 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average of $162.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

