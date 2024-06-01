TD Asset Management Inc Sells 521,388 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,388 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 19,454.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after buying an additional 334,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.54 and a 200 day moving average of $243.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

