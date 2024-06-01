Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 333,659 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 694,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 158,363 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

