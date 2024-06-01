Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on July 29th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.3 %
CM stock opened at C$67.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.21. The company has a market cap of C$63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$69.54.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.