Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on July 29th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

CM stock opened at C$67.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.21. The company has a market cap of C$63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$69.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

