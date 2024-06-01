SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SpartanNash updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.8 %

SPTN stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $677.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPTN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.