Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 103,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Manulife Financial

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.