13,695 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LMBS opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

