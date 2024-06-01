Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $631-633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.24 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.400 EPS.

Okta Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.81.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

