Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Centene Trading Up 3.8 %

CNC stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 452,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

