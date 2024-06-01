ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares $0.24 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ARR opened at $19.34 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARR

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.