Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $586.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.62 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

