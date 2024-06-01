Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 7,852 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,302.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
John Drayton Wise also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36.
Insmed Price Performance
INSM stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 927,040 shares in the last quarter.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
