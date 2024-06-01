Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 7,852 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,302.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Drayton Wise also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Report on INSM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 927,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.