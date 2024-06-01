Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.95. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.81% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $272,412.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,718,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $272,412.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,718,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 443,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

