Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $18.91 on Friday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.81% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $125,518.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

