US Bancorp DE Sells 1,238 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,829,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.