Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,455,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,809,000 after purchasing an additional 165,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,516,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 190,136 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $8.46 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

