Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 424 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

