Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 20,400 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $133.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

