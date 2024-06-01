Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Progyny worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 352,414.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $14,198,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Progyny by 67.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 356,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 688,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 252,910 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Progyny Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PGNY opened at $26.95 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

