Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.