Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BHP Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

