Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVO opened at $135.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

