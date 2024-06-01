Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hasbro by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.78 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

