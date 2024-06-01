Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $229.25 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -358.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.37.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

