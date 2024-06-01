Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 505.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

