Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,559 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,541 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 41.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 17.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $112.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

