US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in CarMax by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.