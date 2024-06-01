Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Asana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Asana by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

