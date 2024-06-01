Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $137.14. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile



Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

