Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESTC. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after buying an additional 409,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,249,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

