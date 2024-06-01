Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESTC. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after buying an additional 409,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,249,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.