Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $128.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

Elastic stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $2,030,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,054,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,141,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $318,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $92,847,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $58,153,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

