Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $257.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $209.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.13.

NYSE:BURL opened at $240.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $243.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

