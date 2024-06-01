Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $274.00 at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $252.00 to $274.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.13.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $240.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.87. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $243.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.