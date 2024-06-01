Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $284.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $284.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $240.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.82 and a 200-day moving average of $192.87. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,746,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.