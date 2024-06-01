ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $373.00 at TD Cowen

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $349.00 to $373.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $342.56.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ICLR

ICON Public Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $324.82 on Friday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $204.38 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.67 and a 200 day moving average of $295.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ICON Public by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ICON Public by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ICON Public by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.