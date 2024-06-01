Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.52.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.36 and a one year high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

