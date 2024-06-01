Stifel Nicolaus Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $130.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of NTAP opened at $120.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45. NetApp has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in NetApp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

