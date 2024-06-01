Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $704,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS PNOV opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

