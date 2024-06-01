Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $710,000 Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $32.40 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
