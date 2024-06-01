Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

