Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PDD by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

