Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 331 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

MLM opened at $571.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $595.33 and a 200-day moving average of $543.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

