US Bancorp DE Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -375.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -436.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

