US Bancorp DE Sells 1,955 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after acquiring an additional 864,405 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,254,000 after purchasing an additional 231,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

