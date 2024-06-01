Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vipshop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vipshop by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,042,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 319,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,333,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

