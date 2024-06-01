Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 14,385 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,287,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 792,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 335,445 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 120,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

