Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,773.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,814,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $1,093.92 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,095.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $888.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $809.36. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,986 shares of company stock worth $16,922,971. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

