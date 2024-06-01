Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

FNCL opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

