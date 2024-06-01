Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.