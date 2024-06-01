Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

